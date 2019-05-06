Cancer patient asks Bollywood star Ajay Devgn to not promote tobacco products; circulates pamphlets

Film stars doing commercial advertisement and endorsing brands is not a new thing in India. They endorse many things without checking about the consequences of using the products and about the claims they made in the advertisement. They even get criticised for this also. But now a fan has created a new way of protest against his favourite actor endorsing tobacco products.

A fan of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has circulated pamphlets urging his favourite actor to withdrew himself from endorsing tobacco products and being the brand ambassador of tobacco products.

Nanak Ram, a 40-year-old man from Rajasthan has demanded this. Nanak Ram is an ardent fan of Ajay Devgn. He used the same brand tobacco product which was endorsed by Ajay Devgn. But now he is a cancer patient.

“My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kinds of products,” Dinesh Meena, the patient’s son told media.

Now Nanak Ram and his family is circulating pamphlets urging stars to not to endorse tobacco, liquor and cigarettes. The family has already distributed around 1000 pamphlets in different areas.