IPL 2019: Mumbai Indian defeated Kolkata Knight Riders

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Mumbai Indian beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing a modest target of 134 runs, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma gave the home side a flying start as the left-right hand opening pair added 46 runs in 6.1 overs. De Kock continued his fine form as he scored 30 runs off 23 balls. Rohit Sharma, who was joined by Suryakumar Yadav stitched together an unbeaten 88-run partnership that gave Mumbai Indians a convincing win. Rohit remained unbeaten on 55 off 48 (8 fours). This was the Mumbai Indians’captain’s 36th IPL half-century. On the other hand, Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 46 off 27 (5 fours, 2 sixes).

With this win, Mumbai Indians topped the IPL 2019 points table and will play Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier-1 on Tuesday.

Earlier, KKR scored 133/7 in 20 overs. Chris Lynn top-scored with 41 runs.

Thus the play-off list of IPL 2019 was finalised. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad entered the play-off of IPL.