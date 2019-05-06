Karan Oberoi booked for allegedly raping and blackmailing woman

Actor turned model Karan Oberoi has been now arrested for allegally raping and blackmailing a women in suburban Oshiwara.

The woman recently complained to police that Oberoi, who was in a relationship with her since 2016, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her, he said.

It was also asserted that the accused had took some kind of objectinoable vidoes of the women and demanded money from her.

ased on the woman’s complaint, Oberoi was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion), Oshiwara police station’s senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.