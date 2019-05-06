“Kerala Has Become a Breeding Ground For Terrorists,” Says Vishwa Hindu Parishad

It was with great shock that Kerala saw how far Riyas Aboobacker, a resident of Kerala state with ISIS connections had progressed with his plot to execute a suicide attack in Kerala. Kerala Police was criticized for its soft stand in eliminating Islamic terrorism while it was bullish in the way it implemented the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

Srilanka’s army head said that the terrorists who carried out the attack in Srilanka were trained at facilities in Kerala and Kashmir and Vishwa Hindu Parishad state Prachar Pramukh N.R Sudhakaran opined that Kerala has become a breeding ground for terrorists.

“Mahesh Senanayaka’s revelation about terrorists being trained in Kerala is serious. Kerala Government’s soft stand towards Islamic terrorism and not considering seriously the reports of terrorist activities have helped the terrorism in Kerala to grow stronger” said N.R Sudhakaran.

He also added that the home department had ignored the reports that terrorist organizations are gaining more control of Kerala’s college campus.

“Intelligence department of state is a complete failure,” he said.