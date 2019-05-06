Music Maestro A.R.Rahman declines Canada’s citizenship offer

The Canadian citizenship of Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar has been hitting headlines for some times. The Bollywood actor who acts in the film which propagates nationalism does not vote in the general election as he has no vote in India. At this time two-year-old news has been viral in social media. The news about Indian music wonder A.R.Rahman who rejected the Canadian citizenship.

It happened in 2017. Toronto Mayor John Tory offered him Canadian citizenship when the music maestro visited Canada as part of a concert in honour of him.

Indian Music Maestro A.R.Rahman has declined Canadian citizenship. The Indian music director visited Canada in relation to a music programme. There a Mayor of Canadian city offered him Canadian citizenship. But Rahman has declined this offer.

” Thank you for your kind invitation to set up a base in Canada, Mr Mayor. I’m indeed very touched and moved by your gesture. I’m well settled and happy in Tamil Nadu, India with my family, friends and the people there. Do visit our KM Music Conservatory when you come to India the next time. I will also look into interesting artistic collaborations between Canada and India”, he wrote in his social media.

The Canadian government has named Rahman’s name for a street in Markham in his honour.