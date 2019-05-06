“Niqab Ban Should be Welcomed, Jeans and Leggings a Symbol of  Women’s Sense of Freedom”: Left Thinker Sunil P Ilayidom

The Muslim Educational Society had banned female students and faculty on its campuses from wearing niqab, the face veil, starting June 1 and the circular had become an issue of quite a controversy. Fazal Gafoor, president of MES had said that the circular merely restricts female students from wearing clothing that is “unacceptable to mainstream society which includes jeans, leggings, miniskirts, and, of course, face veils. “We just want our students to maintain decorum in their attire,” he insisted.

Left thinker Sunil P Ilayidom has welcomed the ban of Niqab.

” Today jeans and leggings are worn by women as a symbol of the manifestation of there sense of freedom. This is a stand against the fake morality” wrote Sunil on Facebook.

He said the decision to ban Niqab in MES should be welcomed although the issue of personal freedom can be raised. Check out his Fb post.