“Rajiv Gandhi India’s Biggest Mob Lyncher” Akali Supports P.M Modi’s Remarks

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.”Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi had said.

He also claimed that the Congress chief had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish Modi’s image. Reactions to Modi’s comments had come in from all corners. Congress leaders have largely criticized P.M Modi while Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa Sunday supported P.M Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right in saying that Rajiv Gandhi was corrupt number one, but he was also India’s biggest mob lyncher,” he alleged in a statement.

“Rajiv Gandhi not only encouraged genocide against Sikhs but also protected and rewarded those who were involved in it” he added.

He asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify why he has not accepted that his party was guilty and why has he failed to express sympathy with the families of victims of the 1984 riots.