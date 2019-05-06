Ranjan Gogoi gets clean chit; SC declared sexual harassment charge against CJI is baseless

The Supreme Court on Monday has found no substance in the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and asserted that the allegation is baseless.

The former Supreme Court staffer had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the CJI which was brought into public domain by some news web portals on April 20.

The woman had worked at Justice Gogoi’s home office in Delhi and the allegations were carried by news portals based on the affidavit by her.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that it will go to the root of the alleged conspiracy and sensational claims made by a lawyer that there is a larger conspiracy to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in the sexual harassment allegations against him.