Smriti Irani ‘s daughter passes CBSE Class 10 exam with this score; “Way To Go Zoe says Smriti

May 6, 2019, 06:12 pm IST
On the day Smriti Irani faced the big electoral test in Amethi, her daughter cleared the CBSE class 10 exam with a score od 82 percent. When the Central Board announced the class 10 results Irani shared her daughter’s result with pride. Her son has scored well in the class 12 examination also.

Thirteen students have emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. This year, the board had indicated that the results would be released earlier than previous years to facilitate higher education admissions. Girls outperformed boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent.

