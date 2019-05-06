WATCH; PM conducts aerial survey to assess the loss and destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra has conducted an aerial survey to assess the destruction caused by the Cyclone Fani in odisha. PM modi was received by Governor Ganesh Lal and Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik when he arrived. PM Modi arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Modi already has three rallies scheduled in the day in WestBengal Jharkhand, immediately got into his chopper to carry out the survey in the affected area.

At least 34 people were killed during Cyclone ‘Fani’, which barrelled through coastal Odisha on Friday last, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cut.

Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway.” Modi tweeted.

PM Modi had announced that the Centre would release Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by Fani.