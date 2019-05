Women Lawyers and women activists have held agitation against the procedure adopted to deal with the sexual harassment case against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi outside the Supreme court.

It was on Monday that the Apex court gave a clean chit to the Gogoi in sexual harassment case on Monday.

144 has been issued in the area.

Some of the protestors who gathered outside the CJI’s house on Tuesday demanded the report should be shared with the woman.