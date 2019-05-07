Commodity Market: Gold price falls by Rs.50

In the commodity market, the price of gold fall by Rs.50. In the bullion market, the price of gold falls y Rs 50 to 32,670 per 10 gram. In the national capital, the gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs. 50 to Rs 32,670 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready fell by Rs 10 to Rs 38,120 a kg and weekly-based delivery gained Rs 44 to Rs 37, 334 a kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.