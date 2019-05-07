Latest NewsIndia

Couple in Delhi performs ‘love’ stunts on a bike; Watch video

May 7, 2019, 12:21 am IST
A video of a couple performing ‘Love stunts’ on the bike has been viral in social media. The place in the video is New Delhi’s’ Rajouri Garden area. The incident took place on May 1.

In the video is seen that a boy is driving a bike and the girl is sitting in front of him on the fuel tank.

An IPS rank officer while sharing the video from his twitter handle ‘HGS Dhaliwal IPS’, asked for new sections of the Motor Vehicle Act to stop these kinds of incidents in future.

 

 

