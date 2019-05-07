Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik donates one year’s salary for relief work

May 7, 2019, 06:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday donated a year’s salary to the chief minister relief fund in view of cyclone ‘Fani’ which has caused unprecedented damage in the state. In a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also announced a release of Rs 1,000 crore for relief measures in the state.

This amount is in addition to Rs 341 crore which the Centre had sanctioned in advance to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).”Power connectivity needs to be restored on a priority basis as drinking water supply, telephone connectivity and banking operations need electricity,” said Cabinet Secretary Sinha.

The restoration of power connectivity in Bhubaneswar and Puri remains one of the challenges for the state. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was postponed in the state, will now be held on May 20.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K : 4 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces

Aug 8, 2018, 08:25 pm IST

Three Soldiers Injured In IED Blast by Naxals: Second in a Month

Sep 1, 2018, 04:00 pm IST
Prez

Indian economy will become a superpower soon : President Ram Nath Kovind

Apr 11, 2018, 06:54 am IST
Minor girl beheaded by stalker in Madhya Pradesh

A sister, beg people to come up with details on who may have killed their family

Dec 29, 2017, 09:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close