“Dear comrade please come here to assert this injustice, you are misled by the KSEB” : Meena Shantivanam to M M Mani

May 7, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
Meena Shantivanam has asked the State Electricity Minister to set out to Shantivanam and understand the degree of the issue. She also made the point clear that he would surely understand the seriousness of the situation if he asserts the situation over at Shantivanam.

I kindly request the Electricity Minister to have a visit to the Shantivanam. He is underestimating the seriousness of the issue, he is you are misled by the KSEB she asserted.

“He is a common man and I strongly believes he would stand with the common man. I have observed his simplicity towards the common man. I have a clear inner feeling that he could assert the degree of the problem after he commits a visit here. I humbly request the comrade to visit here at least once” she added

“Anyone coming here will understand the injustice done here and this is why everyone here is supporting me” Meena added

