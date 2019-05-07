Kim Kardashian’s photo receives criticism in social media

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian faced backlash for supporting animal cruelty in an animal “sanctuary” in Bali.

Kim Kardashian is being slammed on social media for promoting “animal abuse” after posting a photo of herself posing next to an elephant at a park in Bali.

“Missing Bali! and the amazing elephant sanctuary,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star captioned her photo on Instagram Tuesday,

But her followers were quick to point out that the “sanctuary” was, in fact, one of many elephant parks in Asia that offered tourists elephant rides, often under inhumane conditions.

Some even accused Kardashian of promoting animal cruelty for making it look like it’s alright to ride elephants despite many animal organizations saying that riding them is not ethical.

.Kardashian, who recently revealed that she follows a plant-based diet at home, has not responded to the criticism.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw4emzenx1e/