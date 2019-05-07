M K Stalin to become the President of our country ,says DMK Leader

Addressing an election rally at Toothukudi on Monday,DMK Leader Durai Murugan launched into a long oration on Stalin’s virtues and said he had already developed great qualities of a statesman who could even define India’s destiny. For instance, it was Stalin’s bold prediction that has now elevated Congress president Rahul Gandhi as an alternative to Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, the DMK senior declared.

Going further, Durai Murugan announced to the cheering crowd that Stalin had evolved as a statesman so well that he could well be India’s President in 25 years from now.

The Stalin-as-Prez rhetoric became a quick fodder for the inimitable AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar. “One must an Indian citizen above 35 years of age to become the President of our country. And so Stalin is surely qualified being above 35”, Jayakumar told reporters at Chepauk.

He said the Presidential prescription was Durai Murugan’s way of hitting back at Stalin. “I had said earlier that it was Stalin who had tipped off the Income Tax and the raids on Durai Murugan followed. Now Durai Murugan is hitting back by floating this Stalin-for-President slogan”, said Jayakumar, with a broad smile on his chubby face.