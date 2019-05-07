Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Forces Everyone to Chant Jai Shri Ram

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 6 said that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is the BJP’s slogan and it is forcing everyone to chant it.

“Does Ramchandra become BJP’s election agent when the election comes?” asked Mamata in a public rally. Addressing the rallies, Banerjee said that it is not the culture of people of Bengal to chant a single person’s name.

“None can be forced to chant what Narendra Modi or BJP wants. The slogan of the people of Bengal is ‘Vandemataram’ of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and ‘Jai Hind’ of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Why should I give your slogan? I will not chant the name of rotten Modi or rotten BJP. They are trying to erase the culture of Bengal” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in Bengal people are not allowed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and that saying it in public places is regarded as a crime here.