Saritha S Nair Says her Car Was Attacked

kochi: Saritha S Nair has complained that her car was attacked by a set of people who arrived in a motorcycle. It was near Chakkaraparamb at Kochi that a three-member team arrived and smashed the front and rear glass of her car. She alleged that it was a hit job that someone hired a group of people to attack her. She has filed a complaint seeking an investigation on the issue.

A man who came in a bullet bike asked to stop the car while the other two attacked the car with weapons and smashed its glasses. She said she did not stop the car and drove straight to Palarivattom Police station.

Saritha said she could not identify the person who attacked him as he had covered his face.