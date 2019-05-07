Shabana Azmi to Leave India If Modi Returns to Power? Here is What She Said

Senior actress Shabana Azmi has been quite vocal about her opinion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was also seen campaigning for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai in Bihar. But is it true that she is planning to leave the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is voted back to power?

A photo of the actress surfaced on Facebook along with the claim: Big news. Even this time if Narendra Modi wins and becomes the prime minister then I will leave the country. Shabana Azmi!!

Well,It has been confirmed that Shabana Azmi has not made any such statement. Azmi denied having made such comment about leaving the country if PM Modi returns to power. She said this was pure lies.

“I have no intentions of leaving the country. This is where I was born and this is where I’ll die. I have nothing but contempt for the fake news brigade” she said while speaking to a national media.