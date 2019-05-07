Sri Lanka Blasts : Two ISIS terrorists having Kerala connection held in Saudi Arabia

It has been found that the two held in Saudi Arabia the other day related to the terror attack in Sri Lanka has some connection in Kerala. Moulana Rila and his friend Shahnah Navij, relatives of Saharan Hashim, the main conspirator of the Sri Lankan terror, were nabbed in Saudi the other day. Information obtained says they have connection with the ISIS recruitment in Kasargod.

Meantime, the report of the national investigation agency mentioned that many suicide bombers are ready to attack Kerala in any form. The report also says that there are attempts to lure more to ISIS by a team led by Keralites who fled to Syria from Kasargod. The report says programmes including Thrissur Pooram and Kochi city are included in the terror outfit’s list. Meantime, the NIA has arraigned three more Keralites in the ISIS recruitment case. Muhammed Faizal alias Abu Marwan Al Hindi (29) of Karunagapally in Kollam, presently in Qatar and P A Aboobacker Siddiqu (28) of Kasargod and Ahamed Arafath of Kasargod are the three arraigned.

This is the case of recruiting youths from Kasargod to ISIS.

The accused due to nonstop influence of the first accused Abdul Rashid Abdullah, absconding in recruitment case and another accused in Afghanistan, as a group have been hatching a conspiracy to carry terrorist activities from September 2018.