Sunil Gavaskar Picks this Team to be the Favourite to Win World Cup. But It is not India!

Cricket World Cup is returning to England after a gap of 20 years and teams are in their last round preparation for the mega event. Experts have picked their favourite and Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar too has picked the team he considers likely to win the World Cup, but it is not India.

Gavaskar believes England will the favourite to win the title during the summer on home soil in July after transforming their one-day international side since their shock exit from the 2015 World Cup.

“England are the favorites simply because of the way they are playing cricket, the complete turnaround in their cricketing attitude and approach after their disastrous 2015 World Cup,” Gavaskar told Reuters in an interview.

“England has got a very good team, they have got lots of confidence. You have seen them in all the recent matches and they have been playing outstanding cricket.”

“If you go by what has happened in the last couple of World Cups, the host team has won. But, of course, in cricket, anything can happen. While England starts the favourites, there are other teams which are also playing some good cricket,” Gavaskar added.