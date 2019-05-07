“This episode is going to haunt SC incoming years”: Justice AP Shah

AP Shah, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, expressed dismay at the proceedings given to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s clean chit.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Shareef said he will hunt the Supreme Court for more than a year for the verdict.Shah asserted that such an event have to be done more cautiously in the presence of petitioner at the time of hearing.

Our judges seem to have completely forgotten the words of Justice Verma, who said, “Be you may ever so high, you are not above law.” You can’t be sitting in judgment in your own case. How can there be any possible redress to this woman in these circumstances he added.