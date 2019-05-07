Latest NewsNEWS

This is why “Fracne need India” along with Japan, Germany, Brazil as permanent member at UNSC

May 7, 2019, 01:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

India and nations like Germany, Brazil and Japan are “absolutely needed” as permanent members of a reformed and enlarged UN Security Council to better reflect contemporary realities and the addition of these key members to the UN high-table is among France’s “strategic” priorities, the French envoy to the UN has said.

“In terms of policy, France and Germany have strong policy which is to work together to enlarge the Security Council and to succeed in terms of the negotiations that should lead to the enlargement of the Security Council that we consider absolutely needed to better reflect the world as it is. There is no question about it,” France’s Permanent Representative

India is at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for the long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member

Tags

Related Articles

Centre imposes restrictions on condom ads on TV : Here’s the reason

Dec 12, 2017, 07:06 am IST

Girl made to stand in boys washroom for not donning uniform

Sep 12, 2017, 08:46 am IST
M. Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi’s Burial To Take Place At Marina Beach; Case To Resume In Court at 8 AM

Aug 8, 2018, 06:43 am IST
sex

Here is how a man’s DNA get absorbed into a woman after having sex

Mar 8, 2018, 02:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close