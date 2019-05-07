Topic of Joke ; These funny hairstyle from Priyanka Chopra inspires hilarious memes; Troll Memes Inside

Met Gala 2019 which is One of the biggest fashion festivals, is here and fans are witnessing the unique outfits on the pink carpet of an event. Right from desi ladies Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to global divas Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, this year’s festival brought yet another trend of style for the fans.

View this post on Instagram Met 2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 6, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT