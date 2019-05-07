Two Reuters journalists arrested in 2017 released after 500 days

The two journalists from Reuters after spending 500 days in Jail who were arrested in 2017 were released on Tuesday.Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were released as part of an amnesty of 6,520 prisoners by President Win Myint.

These journlanists were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for internatinal reporting last month.

He asserted that he is extremely happy to see his family after a long time.

“I’m really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can’t wait to go to my newsroom,” Wa Lone said.