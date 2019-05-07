Latest NewsNEWS

VIRAL WATCH; Australian Prime Minister hit with an egg on campaign

May 7, 2019, 01:15 pm IST
There are only weeks remaining for the elections in Australia and it was in this eve that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was egged by a protester. He was campaigning in Albury.

The egg grazed Morrison’s head but did not break, the media reported. Footage broadcast on local TV showed a woman being tackled at the scene according to the BBC report.

“My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

General election will be conducted on May 18.

