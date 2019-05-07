VIRAL WATCH; Australian Prime Minister hit with an egg on campaign

There are only weeks remaining for the elections in Australia and it was in this eve that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was egged by a protester. He was campaigning in Albury.
The egg grazed Morrison’s head but did not break, the media reported. Footage broadcast on local TV showed a woman being tackled at the scene according to the BBC report.
Scott Morrison just got egged – at the Country Women’s Association of all places. pic.twitter.com/TlkPi4LnTg
— SBS News (@SBSNews) May 7, 2019
“My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
General election will be conducted on May 18.
