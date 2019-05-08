Indian owner of Malayalam TV channel flees Dubai

The Indian owner of a Dubai-based Malayalam TV channel and its finance head has allegedly fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he struggled to keep it afloat amid mounting losses, leaving unpaid employees in limbo.

Channel D has launched about two years ago and it operated from its boutique studio in Jumeirah in the UAE. The TV station's office in Jumeirah remains shut but the channel is still on the air.

The Gulf News reported that the owner and the finance head fled the UAE without paying several months of outstanding salary.

A cameraman, who claims the company owes him seven months salary in arrears, said he was repeatedly assured that their dues would be settled.



Another staffer said that the employees’ fingerprint door access control was deactivated in March while telephone lines were disconnected a month earlier.

Launched around two years ago, Channel D had two live shows daily. It also had a unit in Kochi, India but that too has reportedly shut down.