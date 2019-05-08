NEWS

Shocking Revelation ; “I and Alia used to do this together” says Kathrina Kaif, has made her fans shocking; Details Inside

May 8, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Katrina Kaif has now made a news announcement in connection with Alia Bhatt. She has admitted that she used to train with Alia Bhatt frequently. The actress has asserted about the same In an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Pinch, the actor said that there was a time when they used to go to the gym together very often.

Katrina was shown a video of the two of them training in a segment of the show, in which the guest is meant to provide a story behind a popular social media post

“This was when me and Alia used to train a lot together; we still do sometimes but we used to train together more during this time.” she asserted

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Girls interrupted…… photo by @s1dofficial

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Tags

Related Articles

vijay

This is what actor Vijay Sethupathi has to say about kathua rape case

Apr 18, 2018, 12:07 am IST

Former Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Modi government

May 7, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

It’s all about Pakistan’s strategic choice:  US Asst. Secretary Alice G Wells

Oct 28, 2017, 08:33 am IST

Now, ‘Z’ category security cover for Mata Amritanandamayi

May 10, 2017, 08:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close