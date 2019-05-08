Shocking Revelation ; “I and Alia used to do this together” says Kathrina Kaif, has made her fans shocking; Details Inside

Katrina Kaif has now made a news announcement in connection with Alia Bhatt. She has admitted that she used to train with Alia Bhatt frequently. The actress has asserted about the same In an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Pinch, the actor said that there was a time when they used to go to the gym together very often.

Katrina was shown a video of the two of them training in a segment of the show, in which the guest is meant to provide a story behind a popular social media post

“This was when me and Alia used to train a lot together; we still do sometimes but we used to train together more during this time.” she asserted