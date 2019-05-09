50-year-old woman arrested for lifting 5-day-old infant from hospital

A 50-year-old woman was arrested from a government hospital for lifting a five-day old infant from the hospital. The suspect has been identified as Mariamma, a resident of Udmalpet.

According to the police reports the infant belonged to a tribal couple who lives in Narikalpathi village near Annamalai.

“As per the parents of the infant, the accused met them in the hospital and told them that her husband had been admitted in the male ward of the same hospital. She urged them to allow her to stay in a female ward with their child. She also promised the couple that she would look after their child. However, a few hours later, Mariamma ran away with the child from the hospital,” police said.

Right after the incident was reported the police authorities have checked the CCTV footage from the hospital.

An FIR has been registered in the case and the accused has been sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.