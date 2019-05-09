Actress Swara Bhaskar tweet about ‘Modi will only come’ video

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is known as an anti-BJP and anti-Modi celebrity. The actress is very bold in opening up about her politics and her stands on social issues. She is an exception among Bollywood stars.

For her political stands, she has been targetted by many. she often becomes the target of the trolls online. Just recently, the actress was at the airport when a man asked her for a selfie. The moment she obliged, the man sneakily shot a video with her and in the video, he said, “Ma’am, aayega toh Modi hi.” And after that she has been subjected to trolls and criticism.

The actress soon after took to Twitter to shut them all and wrote, “A guy asks for a selfie at the airport; I oblige coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky and underhand tactics are trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad to make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile.”