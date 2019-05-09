Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price rose by 40 rupees

May 9, 2019, 05:56 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold again continued going up. The yellow metal continued its upward movement for the second day.

The price of gold was rose by rupees 40 to ?32,890 per 10 gram. In the New Delhi market, the gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by rupees 40 to 32,890 and 32,720 per 10 gram respectively. Sovereign gold stod by rupees 26,400 per eight gram.

The price of silver remains steady in the market at rupees 38,220 per kilogram. Silver coins also remained flat rupees 79,000 for buying and rupees 80,000 for selling for 100 pieces.

