Sadhvi Pragya’s verified account: Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Twitter India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Cheif Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hits out at micro-blogging site Twitter, questioning the verified account of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP’s candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Sadhvi Pragya has a verified twitter account thanks to @TwitterIndia. Ridiculous that a terror accused is given a platform to sow seeds of hatred. Thank god Godse’s isn’t alive anymore. pic.twitter.com/Bqt1OpmXUb — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 8, 2019

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and currently out on bail. BJP pitted her against Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal for the 2019 general election.