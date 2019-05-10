Air India offers huge discounts on last-minute flight bookings

The National airliner, Air India has announced huge offers and discounts on last-minute flight bookings. This will be a big relief to last-minute passengers who generally travel due to an emergency.

Air India has decided that very last moment available seats within three hours of departure will be sold at a hefty discount. The discount will normally be exceeding 40% of the selling price.

The tickets can be purchased from all outlets including Air India Booking Counters, Air India Mobile App, Air India website and Travel Agents.