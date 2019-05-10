Latest NewsIndia

Amit Shah will be home minister if BJP returns to power: Arvind Kejriwal

May 10, 2019, 01:07 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if the BJP comes back to power then the party president Amit Shah would be the Union home minister. He said in a tweet people should think what will happen to a country who has Shah as the home minister.

“Please think about that before voting,” he tweeted.

With his tweet, he also tagged a post of a polling agency tracking Indian electoral trends which claimed Amit Shah is positioning himself for the role of home minister if Modi returns, and said ex Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani and former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan can make a good finance minister.

Delhi goes to polls this Sunday in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections and the results will be declared on May 23.

