Latest NewsIndia

An innocent man branded as a thug: NBSA threatens to close down Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV

May 10, 2019, 07:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The broadcasting watchdog of the nation the News Broadcasting Standards Association has reportedly threatened to shut down Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV after he refused to apologise to an innocent man, who he had branded a harasser and thug in one of his TV debates last year.

The News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA), an independent body set up by the News Broadcasting Association (NBA).

The NBSA claims that it will lobby in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to get the channel closed and its license revoked.

The NBSA had originally passed an order on August 30, 2018, asking Goswami to air an apology to Singh. It said that he would have to run a full-screen apology on 7 September 2018. It also said that if Republic TV failed to display this apology on the 7th, they would have to run a rather long message on the 14th.

The complaint against Republic TV was made by A Singh and his wife, who alleged the channel had wrongly identified Singh as one of the men who harassed the channel’s woman reporter during Jignesh Mevani’s rally in January on Parliament Street.

According to Goswami and his channel, their reporter Shivani Gupta was harassed while covering the rally organised by Jignesh Mevani, a Gujarat MLA.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP & Mayawati

What Mayawati should have done to ensure BJP loss?

Mar 25, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Do Mammootty Fans Love Mohanlal ? Manju Warrier has an Unexpected Answer

Jun 19, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

This is What Prabhas said after Watching Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie trailer

Jan 10, 2018, 12:41 pm IST

Man Goes Missing on his Way to Sabarimala

Nov 27, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close