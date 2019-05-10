An innocent man branded as a thug: NBSA threatens to close down Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV

The broadcasting watchdog of the nation the News Broadcasting Standards Association has reportedly threatened to shut down Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV after he refused to apologise to an innocent man, who he had branded a harasser and thug in one of his TV debates last year.

The News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA), an independent body set up by the News Broadcasting Association (NBA).

The NBSA claims that it will lobby in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to get the channel closed and its license revoked.

The NBSA had originally passed an order on August 30, 2018, asking Goswami to air an apology to Singh. It said that he would have to run a full-screen apology on 7 September 2018. It also said that if Republic TV failed to display this apology on the 7th, they would have to run a rather long message on the 14th.

The complaint against Republic TV was made by A Singh and his wife, who alleged the channel had wrongly identified Singh as one of the men who harassed the channel’s woman reporter during Jignesh Mevani’s rally in January on Parliament Street.

According to Goswami and his channel, their reporter Shivani Gupta was harassed while covering the rally organised by Jignesh Mevani, a Gujarat MLA.