Ayodhya land dispute case to be heard by Supreme Court today

May 10, 2019
Ayodhya Despute

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute today, May 10. The hearing, first after the top court pronounced its order on mediation into the title dispute and appointed a three-member panel of mediators to solve the case amicably, will take place after two months of the apex court’s order that was opposed by several Hindu bodies, except for Nirmohi Akhara, and Uttar Pradesh government. The Muslims outfits, on the other hand, supported the orders.

Reports said that the 3-member mediation panel on Thursday submitted an interim report to the court in a sealed cover. Reports quoting the sources also noted that mediators would seek more time before coming to a conclusion and might update the court on mediation so far.

