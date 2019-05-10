Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price remains flat

May 10, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the commodity market, the price of gold remains flat today, while the price of silver rose. Gold prices were almost flat at Rs 32,900 per 10 gram on Friday, while silver rose by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 a kg.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities advanced by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,900 and Rs 34,730 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready surged by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 a kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped by Rs 105 to Rs 37,340 a kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags

Related Articles

RBI begins printing of Rs 200 notes

Jun 29, 2017, 06:38 am IST
Daily-Horoscope

Check out your daily horoscope for February 6, 2019

Feb 6, 2019, 06:11 am IST

Bollywood actresses and their expensive cars – See Pics

Jul 21, 2018, 08:28 am IST
honda-amaze

The All new Honda Amaze is here. Can it be the more ‘dzirable’ ?

Apr 29, 2018, 06:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close