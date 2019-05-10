Commodity Market: Gold price remains flat

In the commodity market, the price of gold remains flat today, while the price of silver rose. Gold prices were almost flat at Rs 32,900 per 10 gram on Friday, while silver rose by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 a kg.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities advanced by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,900 and Rs 34,730 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready surged by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 a kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped by Rs 105 to Rs 37,340 a kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.