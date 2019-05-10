Latest NewsGulf

Dubai breaks yet another Guinness World Record : Watch Video

May 10, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
The city of Dubai has added yet another Guinness World Record title to its hat.

It’s official now – Dubai attraction, Dubai Frame has entered the Guinness World Record title for being ‘The largest building in a shape of a picture frame’.

Measuring 150.24m high and 95.53m, the title was achieved by Dubai Municipality (UAE) on April 30, 2019.

Offering spectacular panoramic views of old and new Dubai from its 150-meter-high observation deck, the architectural landmark bridges Dubai’s past, present and future.

Tickets for Dubai Frame are priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for children. Children under the age of three, elderly above 65 and people of determination enjoy free access.

