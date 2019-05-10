Easter Day Blast: Employee of IT firm arrested

The Sri Lankan security forces have arrested an individual suspected close to the Easter Sunday attackers along with gold and over 83 lakh Sri Lankan rupees cash from an area in Colombo. They had arrested an employee of information technology services company Virtusa Corp in Colombo.

Earlier, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials informed a local court that three suspects including the brother of the suicide bomber of Colombo Church have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested for aiding and abetting the suicide bombers and the court ordered the CID to produce them on May 23. Security forces also recovered a stock of explosives belonging to suicide bombers at Sainthamarudu in the eastern province on Friday from a beach area.