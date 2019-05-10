Latest NewsIndia

Here is How Rahul Gandhi Responded to Allegations of Rajiv Gandhi using INS Viraat as ‘Personal taxi’ to go on holiday

May 10, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the former prime minister used warship INS Viraat as ‘private taxi’ for holidaying. PM Modi, while addressing a huge gather at iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, also asserted that even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at an island.

Rahul Gandhi has now responded to the allegations. Speaking to a national media in an interview, he said:

“Why would anyone holiday on an aircraft carrier? It’s not a cruise ship!”

“Mr. Narendra Modi is obsessed with my family. I’m not obsessed with my family. I don’t think about my father, grandmother or great-grandfather as much as Mr Modi does. He thinks that that’s the place where he’s going to find his escape. Best of luck to him!’’ he added.

Earlier Congress party on Thursday said late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did not use aircraft carrier INS Viraat for vacation but for an official purpose.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS: Trouble for SRK, Income tax department attached Bungalow

Jan 30, 2018, 06:11 pm IST

Bollywood star kids to watch out for in 2018

Dec 31, 2017, 10:51 am IST

Class 9 student’s mysterious death; 3 fellow students detained

Feb 2, 2018, 02:47 pm IST
meditation

How to Meditate: A complete guide for beginners

Jun 17, 2017, 02:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close