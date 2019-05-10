Higher Secondary Exam 2019 : Principal, Teachers suspended for writing exam for students

In the higher secondary exam held in March, teachers who wrote exams/corrected answers for a few students and the principal who facilitated this malpractice have been suspended.

The incident happened at Neeleswaram government higher secondary school in Kozhikode Mukkam, corporation limit.

The suspended officials are Principal and chief supt. Rasiya K, Exam deputy chief Faisal P K and Additional deputy chief Nishad V Muhammad.

They were suspended based on the report of higher secondary education director.

Nishad was found to have written exams for the students and corrected 32 exam papers of computer application.