Indian national stabbed to death in UK by Pak co-worker

A Hyderabad man, who was expecting to receive his UK citizenship shortly, was stabbed to death in London on Wednesday.

Mohammed Nazeemuddin, 29, was attacked by an unknown assailant in the cellar of a supermarket building where he worked. He died of excessive bleeding on the spot. His wife, who is pregnant, had joined him recently. She is a doctor.

Nazeemuddin hails from Noor Khan Bazaar in the old city, Hyderabad. He left Hyderabad six years ago and works at the Tesco supermarket in Slough of Berkshire in London. According to Thames Valley police, Nazeemuddin died before reaching the hospital. Reports say that the main attacker appeared to be a Pakistan national who was known to the deceased.

The murder came to light when the family members called up the supermarket management aster Nazeemuddin failed to return home after his work. Alerted by the family members the market manager checked with the security of the building who informed him that they found that Najeem knifed by a man in the car parking area in the cellar of the building.

Faheem Qureshi, a family friend of Najeem said that the police have informed the family members about his death and advised counselling for the pregnant wife to overcome the grief. Qureshi has also approached Union Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, and Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali. “It will take more than a week if we try to bring the body here for cremation. That is why we have urged the external affairs minister to help us travel there so that we can be of help to the Nazeems wife who is pregnant,” he told reporters.