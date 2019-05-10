KeralaLatest News

KSEB’s Tower work at Shanthivanam will not be stopped : M M Mani

May 10, 2019, 02:02 pm IST
The talks held between Minister M M Mani and Kochi Shanthivanam Protection Activists ended in a stalemate. The minister said the work for the construction of a huge transmission tower of KSEB at North Paravur will not be stopped. The concerns voiced will be considered but the construction work cannot be stopped, he told the members of the Samrakshana Samithi. A team led by Meena Menon, owner of Shanthivanam held talks with the minister today.

The minister is meeting the protestors for the first time after they started strike against the installation of the tower. When asked him to visit Shanthivanam he said that he has no time. The panel said they have faith in the minister and promised to look into the matter, panel convenor Kusumam Joseph said.

