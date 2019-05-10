‘Narendra Modi is not backward by birth, he has not faced the pain of casteism’: BSP leader Mayawati slams Prime Minister on casteist alliance remarks

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP leader Mayawati said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks describing the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh as ‘casteist’ is ‘laughable’ and ‘immature’.

The BSP leader claimed that the BJP has smelled failure in the general election and is frustrated and it is why the BJP leaders are making baseless and absurd allegations. BJP will not come to power again and Modi’s dream of becoming again prime minister will not be fulfilled, Mayawati said. Mayawati also tweeted that Narendra Modi is not backward by birth. And he has not faced the pain of casteism.

“Modi indulged in casteism by describing himself ‘zabardasti ka pichhda’ (backward). Had he been backward by birth, the RSS would not have let him become the PM. What RSS has done to leaders like Kalyan Singh is known to all,” she said.

Mayawati said, “Modi should have looked at Gujarat where I have come to know, Dalits cannot lead an honourable life. A Dalit man was not allowed to ride a horse during his wedding.” “Atrocities are committed on Dalits in Gujarat,” she further charged.