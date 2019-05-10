KeralaLatest News

No trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Malabar side: Human Rights Commission took a case against Railway

May 10, 2019, 07:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Human Rights Commission took a suo-motto case against the Southern Railway for changing the railway time-table after the Amrita and Rajya Rani express trains have been made independent. The Commission claims that the action has put the difficulty to passengers.

After the Amrita and Rajya Rani has made independent, there are 3 trains from Thiruvananthapuram with half an hour intervals. And after 9 pm there are no trains to the Malabar side.

The commission has asked to submit a report from Palakkad and Chennai divisional managers.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Two killed as mini-truck crashes into a motorbike

Apr 7, 2019, 08:50 pm IST

HyperX launches Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse in India

Oct 4, 2017, 05:46 pm IST
school party

School party comes to a stop; a question of what is right and moral

Mar 3, 2018, 06:13 am IST

Kerala family gets Lankan women’s body instead of son’s coffin.

Mar 21, 2019, 06:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close