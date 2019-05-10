No trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Malabar side: Human Rights Commission took a case against Railway

The Human Rights Commission took a suo-motto case against the Southern Railway for changing the railway time-table after the Amrita and Rajya Rani express trains have been made independent. The Commission claims that the action has put the difficulty to passengers.

After the Amrita and Rajya Rani has made independent, there are 3 trains from Thiruvananthapuram with half an hour intervals. And after 9 pm there are no trains to the Malabar side.

The commission has asked to submit a report from Palakkad and Chennai divisional managers.