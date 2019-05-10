Latest NewsIndia

Security Forces Gunned Down Zakir Moosa’s Close Aide

May 10, 2019, 10:18 am IST
kashmir
Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi (left)and Zakir Moosa

Kashmir: Security forces gunned down Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi, a close aide of terrorist Zakir Moosa, in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore.

Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Abdulla bhai was a commander of the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), an IS-inspired module. Zakir Moosa is the chief of this module, according to sources. Ishfaq was believed to be the lone survivor of the terror outfit in Kashmir.

It is understood that Ishafq Sofi was a member of Harkat-ul Mujahideen (HuM) in 2015, but later migrated to ISJK in 2016.

Zakir Moosa continues to be elusive although there were reports about his presence at Punjab. Zakir had succeeded Burhan Wani as the chief of the terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen following Wani’s death in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir in July 2016.

