Spelling mistake found in a currency note

Austrllian Dollar has found with a spelling mistake. The 50 Dollar note which has been in circulation from last October 18 has been found with the spelling mistake.

The note features the Indigenous writer and inventor David Unaipon on one side, and Edith Cowan, Australia’s first female member of parliament, on the other – as it has since 1995.

An Australian Radio station, Tripple M’ has found this mistake and announced through their Twitter account.

We have exclusively revealed that there’s a spelling mistake on the new $50 note this morning after a Hot Breakfast Hot Tip from a listener. READ MORE: https://t.co/lYQoX0VGrw pic.twitter.com/K0UIfwZsBY — Triple M Melbourne (@TripleMMelb) May 8, 2019

The goof first became known y when a listener on radio outlet Triple M sent the station a magnified photo of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) new A$50 note highlighting the word “responsibility” misspelt as “responsibility” three times.

The A$50 currency is the most widely circulated in Australia and accounts for nearly half the total value of other banknotes in use, according to the RBA.