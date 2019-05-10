Spider Building Nest Inside Man’s Ear. You Won’t be Able to Believe it. WATCH VIDEO

In case if you are not paying enough attention to the proper hygiene of your ear, here is an incentive. A Chinese doctor shared a video of a patient’s ear discomfort — a spider building a nest inside his head.

The video filmed at a hospital in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, shows how a spider has made a comfortable home inside a man’s ear, Check out the video here:

courtesy: South China Morning Post

The doctor said the spider was too small and fast to be grabbed using tools, but the hospital staff was able to use flush it out of his ear using water. Happy new EAR for the patient!