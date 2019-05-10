Latest NewsIndia

The man behind India’s first ‘Single-Malt Whiskey’ passed away

May 10, 2019, 03:42 pm IST
Neelakanta Rao jagdale, Chairman and Managing Director, Amrut Global-Luxury mallt and spirits

The chairman and managing director of Amrut distilleries based at Bangalore Neelakanta Rao Jagdale passed away. He died after a brief illness on Thursday. He was aged 66.

It was Jagdale who launched India’s very first single malt whiskey ‘.Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whiskey’. In 2010, Jim Murray, the celebrated whiskey expert selected it as the world’s third-best whiskey.

Apart from his business interests, Jagdale was keen on promoting swimming among youth and established the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre (BAC), were served as the president.

 

